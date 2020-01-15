Public Meeting Jan. 7 to Discuss New Pall Mall Limestone Quarry

January 15, 2020

Due to sufficient public concern being raised on the matter, the Division of Water Resources, Mining Section, of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) held a public information session and subsequent hearing regarding the issuance of a NPDES permit to Jamestown Stone, LLC, a Bowling Green, Kentucky based company that intends to open a limestone quarry in Pall Mall, adjacent to the current rock quarry site. The permit sought is for the discharge of treated mine wastewater.

The hearing was requested by TDEC in response to interest and concerns within the local community about the proposed site. The meeting was well attended, and those present included Fentress County Commissioners, County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and District 38 State Representative Kelly T. Keisling, along with several concerned citizens

Much of the concern surrounding the proposed quarry stemmed from the fact that the wastewater would be deposited into what has only been described as an unnamed tributary of the Wolf River. While other concerns have been voiced, such as how the quarry will affect the burgeoning Sgt. York Park in Pall Mall, the forum held last week was meant to specifically address concerns of water safety.

TDEC employees spent the first hour talking with attendees and answering questions regarding the pending water permit. It was explained that phase 1 of the quarry project will include 32 acres, with the potential for phase 2 expanding on to the remaining 250 acres of the company’s property in Pall Mall.

In general, the quarry operation will remove limestone, sandstone, and shale from the Crab Orchard Mountains and the Gizzard Group on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau. TDEC representatives showed interactive maps and talked about the proposed project at length. There was also discussion about how mine wastewater is treated and how it is disposed into the waterways.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.