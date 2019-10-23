Public Comment Period for New Pall Mall Quarry Ends Nov. 14

October 23, 2019

Editor’s Note:

This story is largely the work of Steve Boutelle, News Director for WCLC NewLife Radio, who was kind enough to share it with our staff. We extend our thanks to Mr. Boutelle for doing the legwork, and for sharing this information with us.

With little notice, efforts are underway to allow for another limestone quarry to operate adjacent to the existing rock quarry in Pall Mall.

The only physical notice is a small sign by the side of the highway citing an “NPDES Permit Application for Discharge of Treated Mine Wastewater.” In the Application the engineer from the firm, Jamestown Stone LLC, based out of Glasgow, KY, said the discharge would go into “an unnamed tributary of the Wolf River.”

After conducting an online search, NewLife 105 News learned that the public comment period—including a request for a public meeting was scheduled to end Friday, October 25. The Application was made on September 25. However, due to the concern of local citizens, the deadline was moved to November 14. Additionally, the Fentress County Commission chose to pass a resolution in support of a public hearing on the matter during their Oct. 21 meeting.

