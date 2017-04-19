Progressive Bank CEO Steve Rains Found Dead At His Home Monday

April 19, 2017

Stephen L. Rains, CEO of Progressive Savings Bank and Rains Agency, was reportedly found dead at his residence on Monday, April 17.

No other details were available at press time on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Mark Justice, Executive Vice President of Progressive Savings Bank, issued the following statement:

“It is with great sympathy that the Directors, Officers, and Employees of Progressive Savings Bank and the Rains Agency announce the recent death of our President and CEO, Stephen Rains, on Monday, April 17, 2017. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our deepest sympathies go out to them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Through this difficult time, Progressive Savings Bank and the Rains Agency will continue its mission of serving our communities.”