Prison Sentences Issued For Seven Subjects For Violation of Probation

May 2, 2018

On April 23, 2018, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton ordered that Michael D. Payne, II, Travis Rains, Jason Elmore, Regina Leviner, Robert Sidenstick, Jackie Foster, and Tamer Jones serve their respective sentences in custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

Michael D. Payne, II pled guilty to Statutory Rape, a class E felony, and Promotion of Methamphetamine Manu-facture, a class D felony, on April 27, 2015. He was sentenced to a four year sentence and placed on supervised probation with TDOC for four years. The defendant violated his probation for the first time in October 2015 by moving without notifying his probation officer, failing to report to his probation officer, and failing to pay Court obligations. The defendant was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and complete an Alcohol & Drug Assessment. The defendant violated pro-bation for the second time in August 2016 by failing to report and failing to pay Court obligations. The defendant was ordered to remain in jail until he entered an alcohol and drug rehabili-tation program. The defendant violated his probation for the third time in January 2018 by failing to report and failing to pay Court obligations. On April 23, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and as a result the Court ordered the defendant to serve the balance of his four year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Travis Rains pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000, a class D Felony, Possession of Schedule II (Morphine), a class A Misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a class A Misdemeanor on September 21, 2015. The defendant was revoked to serve the balance of this sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections on May 5, 2017 after previous violations. The defendant was released onto Determinate Release probation by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on September 4, 2017. The defendant violated his probation in December 2017 by failing to give a proper address to probation, failing to report to his probation officer, drug use, and by incurring new charges of theft Under $1,000 (2 counts). The defendant pled guilty to the new charges in General Sessions Court before the Honorable Judge Todd Burnett and was ordered to serve 11 months, 29 days in jail. Based upon his new conviction and other grounds for violation, on April 23, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and as a result was ordered by the Court to serve the balance of his Determinate Release sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Jason Elmore pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000, a class D Felony, on August 11, 2014. The defendant was sentenced to a four year sentence to be served on four years of supervised probation. The defendant violated his probation for the first time in February 2017 by incurring a new charge of Theft Under $500. The defendant pled guilty before the Honorable Judge Todd Burnett in General Sessions Court and was ordered to remain in jail until he entered an inpatient Alcohol and Drug rehabilitation program by the Criminal Court. The defendant violated his probation for the second time in September 2017 by incurring a new charge of Domestic Assault in Cumberland County, TN, in March 2018 by incurring new charges of Evading Arrest in Fentress County, TN, failing to report to his probation officer, engaging in assaultive behavior, and failure to complete the ETHRA A & D class. On April 23, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and as a result the Court ordered the defendant to serve the balance of his four year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Regina Leviner pled guilty to Simple Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Reckless Endangerment (2 counts) all class A misdemeanors, on January 28, 2016. She was sentenced to three consecutive 11 months, 29 day sentences (3 years) to be served on unsupervised probation. As a result, the defendant was given credit for time served and she was placed on TDOC probation. The defendant was ordered to return to the Criminal Court of Fentress County on November 13, 2017 with proof of employment and verification of payments, and she failed to appear. On April 23, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and based upon the fact that she is currently serving an 11 month, 29 day sentence in General Sessions Court, the Court ordered the defendant to serve the balance of her sentence in the Fentress County Jail.

