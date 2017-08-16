Policy Revisions Highlights School Board Meeting

August 16, 2017

The Fentress County Board of Education met Monday, August 7, 2017 with all members present, and took action on several items of business, including several policy revisions.

The first item of business was approval of a motion by Eddie Cook to approve the minutes of the last session, which was seconded by Russ Stephens and passed.

The Director’s Report was then presented, which showed the following new hires:

Brandy Tompkins

Jennifer Casey

Tammy Phillips

Sarah Jones

Travis Gibson

Russ Stephens then made a motion to accept the revision of the 2017-18 School Budget, with his motion seconded by Bill Cody and passed.

On a motion by Lynette Pritchett, seconded by Kathy Pritchett, the board accepted the Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy Bids from Therapy Works, LLC and Global Therapies.

Next, the Board approved a motion by Bill Cody, seconded by Barbara Pile, to accept the new adult meal rates, followed by a motion by Eddie Cook to accept the 21st Century After-School Grant of $50,000. This motion was seconded by Lynette Pritchett and passed.

The board members were then notified that the executive committee appointed at the last meeting had accepted the low bid of American Paper & Twine for paper supplies, and Ellison for janitorial supplies.

On a motion by Cook, seconded by Pritchett, the board then voted to accept the following policy revisions:

•Revision of School District Records Policy 1.407

•Revision of Adult Policy 2.703

•Revision of Emergency Preparedness Plan Policy 3.202

