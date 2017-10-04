Pleas Entered In Criminal Court Report

October 4, 2017

Activity in Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, September 25, 2017 before the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton heard 12 guilty pleas being entered.

Christopher Leon Crockett, 24256 Pickett Park Highway, Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to DUI 4th Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving on Revoked due to Prior DUI and was sentenced with split confinement of 150 days jail time, 5 years supervised probation, court cost of $1166.50, fined $3000.00 and restitution of $500.00

John Glenn Smith, 5490 Buck Mtn. Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee entered a guilty plea to Vandalism Under $1000.00 and was sentenced with split confinement of 4 days jail time, unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, court cost of $712.50 and restitution of $375.00.

Ricky Lee Rich, 160 James George Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee pled guilty to Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2 counts and was sentenced with unsupervised probation for 2 years, $1084.00 court cost, $1500 fine, donation to Fentress Co. Sheriff Department Drug Fund $500.00, and donation to Jamestown Police Department $500.

Jacqueline Collen Thompson, 152 Woodlawn Dr., Jamestown, Tennessee entered a guilty plea to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance 2 counts and was sentenced with split confinement of 68 days jail time, 8 years supervised probation by community corrections, court cost $1084.00, fine $4000.00, restitution to Fentress Co. Sheriff Dept. Drug Fund $550.00 and restitution to Jamestown Police Dept. $550.00

Melissa Jean Johnson, 2087 Memory Garden Rd., Allardt, Tennessee pled guilty to Attempted Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced with split confinement of 1 day jail time, 2 years supervised probation by community corrections, court cost $1084.00, fine $2000.00, restitution to Fentress Co. Sheriff Dept. Drug Fund $447.50, and restitution to Jamestown Police Dept. Drug fund $447.50.

Deborah Rena Brown Owens, 601 Mace Ave, Jamestown, Tennessee entered a guilty plea to Tenncare Fraud, Facilitation of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and was sentenced with split confinement of 5 days jail time and 4 years supervised probation by TDOC, court cost $1823.00 and fine of $2250.00.

Larry Joe Wheelon, 225 Miracle Landing Drive, Maryville, Tennessee pled guilty to Cruelty to Animal 10 counts, sentence was 24 months unsupervised probation judicial diversion, court cost $639.00 and fine $311.00.

Rodney James Koger, 1148 Pearl Hinds Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee entered a guilty plea to Cruelty to Animal 10 counts and was sentenced with 24 months unsupervised probation judicial diversion. Court cost $639.00 and fine $361.00

