Pleas Entered In Criminal Court

March 13, 2019

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, March 4, 2019 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 27 guilty pleas being entered.

Tamatha Silva, 1831 Roslin Road, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and was sentenced 2 Years Supervised Probation and Court Cost of $639.00 and $1,000.00 Fine.

Adam Ipock, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Vehicular Assault and was sentenced 5 Years to be served at TDOC.

Elaine Tinch, 146 Northwood Drive, Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Burglary and Theft Under $1,000.00 and sentenced Split Confinement of 24 Days Jail Time and 2 Years Supervised Probation by TDOC and Court Cost of $639.00.

Canton Flowers, 2153 Clarkrange Monterey Hwy., Monterey, TN pled guilty to Theft Over $1,000.00 (3 counts), Felony Evading Arrest and Theft Over $10,000.00 and was sentenced to 3 Years to be served in TDOC and Restitution of $6,000.00.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.