Pine Haven Elementary Gets Grant For New Playground

March 29, 2017

Fentress County Board of Education officials, local business and community leaders, and elected officials joined with the faculty and staff of Pine Haven Elementary School on Monday, March 20 to hear an announcement that a grant had been approved to build a new playground at the school.

Eilah Brown, Project Manager with KaBOOM!, the organization which is administering the grant, spoke to the large group crowded in the school library to explain the project and the timetable for its completion.

“KaBOOM! is a national non-profit dedicated to ensuring that all kids get a childhood filed with the balanced and active play needed to thrive. We’re here at Pine Haven Elementary School to build a brand new playbround with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Tennessee Health Foundation, and we’re so excited to have all the community members come out to work with KaBOOM to get the project built,” she said.

“As an organization, KaBOOM is all about community building,” she added. “We love that. We have parents, teachers, community organizations actually coming together to build the playground with Blue Cros/Blue Shield. Some of their employees will actually be here on build day as well. We’re so excited that everyone is going to have a hand in it, whether it be bringing water bottles, or coming to move mulch on build day.”

Last week’s meeting served as the first day of planning, which included introductions from all community partners, stakeholders, and other supporters, and included a slide show of how the playground will be done, learn the roles and responsibilities of the Playground Planning Committees, look at designs to match the student’s drawings to actual pieces of playground equipment and make decisions about what will be on the custom playground.

“It takes about 2 days of preparation to be ready to actually build the playground, so on May 11, we will have our first prep day where everything will get organized, Project Manager Brown said.

“And on Saturday, May 13 — that’s when all 200 volunteers come out to build the playground. They will actually put all the pieces of the playground together, and on top of that, they will be building benches, shade structures, and other amenities that go along with the playground itself. We will start at 8:30 a.m., and by 2:30 there will be a brand new playground.”

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.