“Pickin’ In the Park” Set Saturday, June 10

June 7, 2017

In observance of the recent renovation of the Jamestown Community Park, a special “Pickin’ In the Park” Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 3:00 to 8:00 at the Park, located on Highway 127 North behind the Community Center.

The event will feature food and entertainment, and will be a fun event for everyone, young and old.

Music will begin at 4:00 p.m. featuring Jeff Crouch, followed by Leonard Anderson at 5:00 p.m.; Mountain Rose at 6:00 p.m., and Lonesome County Line at 7:00 p.m.

Admission to the event will be $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 6 to 12. Under 6 will be admitted free.

There will also be a Pulled Pork Plate, complete with baked beans, chips and a drink, for only $7.00, and Hot Dogs for $1.00 each.

Everyone is encouraged to come out, see and enjoy all the recent renovations to the Park, which includes a completely new children’s playground, visit with friends and family, and enjoy some great entertain-ment and food.

(Please bring your lawn chairs).

NOTE: For the Month of June, “Pickin’ in the Park, has replaced “Friday Night Bluegrass.”

“Friday Night Bluegrass” will return to its normal second Friday night schedule in July.