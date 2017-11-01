Pickett State Park Welcomes New Manager Travis Stover

November 1, 2017

On Oct. 19, Pickett Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) Memorial State Park welcomed new Park Manager Travis Stover. Stover comes to Pickett after serving two years as manager at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park. During his tenure, the park won Tennessee State Parks’ 2016 Excellence in Interpretation Award for their high-quality activities and tours centered around World War I history. He previously served as a Ranger at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park, Standing Stone State Park, and Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park. He earned a B.S. from Tennessee Tech University in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Stover will be overseeing many park improvements over the coming years, including: proposed campground renovations; restoration of five CCC constructed cabins; expansion of the trail system; cabin renovations; historic bathhouse restoration as well as a continued partnership with East Tennessee State University on the park’s Archaeology Museum and Research Station.

More information about Pickett, including amenities and events, can be found here:http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/pickett.