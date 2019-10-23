Petition for Emergency Services Spurs Discussion at Commission Meeting

October 23, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Monday night’s County Commission meeting was dominated by a discussion of re-establishing local emergency care services. The issue was brought to prominence on Monday by retired local attorney Jim Romer, who has drafted a petition demanding the restoration of these services through the establishment of an emergency medical facility by January 1, 2020.

The full text of Mr. Romer’s petition reads as follows:

PETITION FOR 24/7 EMERGENCY CARE SERVICES

IN FENTRESS COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER CLOSED ON June 13, 2019. When it closed, Emergency Care Services associated with a 24/7 Emergency Room were lost in Fentress County.

THE UNDERSIGNED PERSONS AND ORGANIZATIONS ADD OUR NAMES TO THIS PETITION to demand with respect but firmness, that FENTRESS COUNTY at the very least regain and reopen a 24/7 Emergency Care Services Facility before January 1, 2020.

We can foresee that disastrous consequences will result for any persons in this service area, from youngest to oldest who at any time might need such a service, only to find they had to be transported to a distant place with loss of precious time. There are already documented cases.

We realize that our County local ambulance service is stretched to the limit making longer runs out to and back from out-of-county hospitals. A cloud of stress hangs over personnel where multiple calls may need a response at the same time. There is a substantial cost increase for maintenance, fuel, and equipment attrition. Area hospitals (mainly Crossville and Cookeville which are already overwhelmed) now have to take the increased load of routine emergency patients from here.

We are aware of and welcome the Governor’s initiative on behalf of the distressed rural counties including our own. For years our leaders have worked on and have made progress in industrial development, tourism, and attracting retirees from other places who would make this their home. But loss of Emergency Care Services has drastically impacted all of our own efforts and adds another factor crippling these efforts and initiatives.

For the near future at least, we will need a different facility to house Emergency Care Services. The patent callousness shown by the last previous ownership by FAILURE to pay its suppliers, LOSING Medicaid and Medicare approval, FAILURE to pay withholding taxes on its employees, and with LIENS filed locally totaling OVER $1.9 MILLION, could lead to years of litigation. An entity named “Jamestown TN Medical Center, Inc.” now claims ownership of TN Health Department Facilities License No. 00000048 formerly titled in the name Jamestown Regional Medical Center. They applied to put this license on INACTIVE STATUS and the application was granted in a hearing on October 2 in Nashville. THE JAMESTOWN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER IS NOT LIKELY TO REOPEN ANY TIME SOON.

