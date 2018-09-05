Park Service Announces Improvements at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

September 5, 2018

Pictured left-right: Misty Stephens, Fentress County Chamber; Willie Beaty, Fentress County Historical Society; State Rep. Kelly Keisling; Josh Waggener, park manager; Debbie York, Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation; Kim Moore, Tennessee State Parks area manager; Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill; Colonel Gerald York; Artis “Tony” Brown, TDOT; Jimmy Johnson, Fentress County Executive-Elect; Caitlin Davis, Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park; Leann Smith, Fentress County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

On Tuesday, August 28, Tennessee State Parks and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park in Pall Mall.

Tennessee State Parks has invested in recent ADA upgrades at the York gristmill including new restrooms, sidewalks, restored shelters and an interpretive kiosk to provide a high-quality experience for visitors. In addition to these improvements, the Tennessee Department of Transportation assisted in constructing a new 150-yard ADA-accessible trail that enables visitors to cross Highway 127 safely. The new trail will pass underneath the bridge on Wolf River and connect the York Home, red barn and interpretive displays to the Visitor’s Center.

