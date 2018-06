June 27, 2018

With the July 4 holiday coming on Wednesday next week, the deadline for both news and advertising will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 2.

The Courier will be published on Tuesday, July 3, and the office will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 to allow our employees to enjoy the holiday with their families. The office will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 8:00 a.m.

We wish everyone a very happy and safe 4th of July holiday.