PAPER EARLY NEXT WEEK

November 14, 2018

Due to the Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 22, the Fentress Courier will be published a day early next week.

The deadline for both advertising and news copy has been moved back one day, to12 noon on Monday, November 19, with the exception of real estate, legal notices, classified advertising, and yard sales, which will be Friday, November 16 at 12 noon, in order to allow our staff to meet the early printing schedule.

The Courier office will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23 in order for our staff to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

The Courier office will resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 26, 2018.