Pall Mall Woman Attacked, Killed by Neighbor’s Dogs

March 6, 2019

Tuesday, February 26, a Fentress County woman identified as Bessie “Jill” Peterson, age 88, was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs at her home at 161 Evans Lane, Pall Mall.

Peterson and her sister, Nina Brown, age 85, were behind Peterson’s house at around 5:00 p.m. cleaning out a drainage ditch when, according to Brown, the neighbors six German Shepherd dogs came onto the Peterson property and savagely attacked the 88 year old when she attempted to return to the house. According to Brown, three of the dogs came after her as she fled to the house to call the police. Pickett County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find Peterson severely maimed.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.