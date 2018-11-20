Operation Christmas Child Sends 20,000+ Shoeboxes to Underpriviledged Children

November 20, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Every year the generous people of the Upper Cumberland send tens of thousands of gift boxes to the underprivileged children of foreign nations by participating in Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas charity drive, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, a philanthropic organization which specializes in faith-based charity in underdeveloped nations.

From Jamestown, the shoebox gifts will be sorted and sent using whatever means necessary – sea containers, trucks, trains, airplanes, boats, camels, elephants, even dog-sleds to reach suffering children around the world in more than 100 countries suffering from natural disaster, war, terrorism, disease, famine and poverty.

Locally, the shoebox goal this year was 22,500, a substantial increase form last year’s goal of 15,000. Although this goal was not quite met, as of press time on Monday, November 19, 2018, Operation Christmas Child had collected 20,127 shoeboxes, which is the most shoeboxes ever sent from this area, in excess of 5,000 more boxes (25% more) than the Upper Cumberland has ever sent in years past. The expanded territory of OCC in the Upper Cumberland, which added multiple new relays in Cumberland County this year, was a great contributor to reaching this figure. Relay sites this year included churches in Jamestown, Clarkrange, Lancing, Byrdstown, Crossville and Crab Orchard.

