October 16, 2019

The men’s minsitry of Jamestown First Baptist Church will be hosting a pancake breakfast with sausage on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jamestown First Baptist Church fellowship hall from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The cost for the breakfast will be donations, with all proceeds going to Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

Take out orders are welcome.

For more information or to place your order call 879-8412.