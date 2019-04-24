One Killed, Three Injured in Hwy. 127 Auto Wreck

April 24, 2019

A two vehicle traffic collision that occurred the night of Tuesday, April 16 has resulted in Fentress County’s first traffic fatality of 2019.

According to the post-incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:25 p.m. Mr. Ronnie Smith, age 67 of Jamestown was driving Westbound on Old Wes Baldwin Road, heading towards US 127. Concurrently, another driver by the name of Amanda Dunn, 39, of Pikeville, was driving south on US 127. As Mr. Smith approached the highway, he failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed the highway in his 1988 Buick Century, and as he did so was struck by Dunn’s ‘01 Ford Escape in the passenger side. The vehicles came to a rest in the ditch on the South side of Stephens Loop.

