One Killed, Three Injured In 3-Vehicle Accident

June 19, 2019

A bizzare traffic accident on Highway 62 on Friday, June 14 took the life of a 57-year-old Clarkrange man and injured three occupants of another vehicle.

According to reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after 10:45 a.m. Friday on Highway 62 west, involving a Kenworth tractor-trailer, loaded with wood pallets, a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck, and a 2017 Yamaha ATV.

Reports indicated that the Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Billy G. Cravens, 23, of Clarkrange, traveling west, was turning left into a private drive, when the tractor-trailer, driven by David A. Balt, 50, of Hilham, also traveling west, struck the rear of the pickup, causing the pickup to leave the road and strike the ATV, which had a mower attached and was being operated by David A. Smith, 57, of Clarkrange,

Following the impact, which threw Mr. Smith from the vehicle and resulting in his fatal injuries, the pickup truck overturned, ending up on its top, and the ATV to rest on its side.

Support your local newspaper by reading all the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.