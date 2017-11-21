One Killed, One Injured In Saturday Accident

November 21, 2017

A 77-year-old Jamestown man was killed and another man injured in a grinding 2-vehicle traffic accident which occurred Saturday morning, November 18 at the intersection of the Highway 127 Bypass and White Oak Street.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jamie Stephens, the accident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, involving a 1981 Ford pickup truck, driven by Charles (Bud) Franklin, 77, of 427 Darrow Ridge Road, Jamestown, and a 1991 Toyota pickup truck, driven by James D. Goodman, 39, of 1550 Allardt-Tinch Road, Jamestown.

According to reports, Mr. Franklin was traveling south on the By-Pass and Mr. Goodman was traveling north, and as he attempted to turn left onto White Oak Street, he turned across the path of the southbound Franklin vehicle, with the vehicles colliding head-on, with the impact causing the Toyota to flip around and come to rest nearly in the center to the roadway, facing south, and the Franklin truck coming to rest against the guardrail at the south entrance of White Oak Street.

Mr. Franklin was trapped in the wreckage, and emergency personnel from the Fentress County Rescue Squad and Ambulance Service worked for more than 45 minutes before being able to extricate him from the wreckage.

