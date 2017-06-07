One Killed, One Injured, in Car-Truck Collision June 2 on Hwy. 127 In Grimsley

June 7, 2017

A 2-vehicle collision between a van and a Freightliner truck resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Jamestown woman and serious injury to a passenger in her van.

Samantha L. Reagan of Jamestown sustained fatal injuries in the accident, while a passenger in her vehicle, identified as Amanda Harris, sustained multiple injuries in the accident, which occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday, June 2 on Highway 127 near the intersection of the Gary Young Loop in Grimsley.

According to the official Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Mrs. Reagan was traveling north on Highway 127, when the 2007 Honda Odessy van she was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Freightliner Truck, owned by Scott Solid Waste of Oneida and driven by Gary D. Walker, 63, of Winfield, TN.

Following the impact, the van came to rest against a guard rail on the east side of the road, while the truck crashed through the guard rail and came to rest about 50 feet off the road.

Mrs. Reagan, who was reportedly properly restrained with a seat belt, died from multiple injuries sustained in the accident, while Miss Harris was transported by the Fentress Co. Ambulance Service to Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown, where she was treated and later airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

