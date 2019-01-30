One Injured on HWY. 62

January 30, 2019

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on the morning of January 18, 2019, a two vehicle collision occurred on Highway 62 East in the Clarkrange area. According to the incident report, Jerry Adkins, age 47 of Clarkrange was driving westbound on Highway 62 driving a 2018 Nissan Titan when he met Christopher Morgan, age 22, also of Clarkrange, driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500. The two vehicles’ mirrors collided as they passed one another. Mr. Morgan admitted to THP that he had been “on the center line” when this occurred.

