One Injured in 3-Vehicle Accident May 31 On Pickett Park Road

June 5, 2019

A 3-vehicle traffic accident which occurred Thursday, May 30 on Hwy. 154 resulted in injury to a 28-year-old Jamestown woman, but fortunately no injuries to four other occupants of the vehicles, including a one-year-old child secured in safety seat.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jamie Stephens, who investigated the accident, the incident occurred about 7:00 a.m. Thursday near the entrance to Tallent Lumber Company on Highway 154, involving a 2004 GMC pickup truck, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile; a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Millie R. Beaty, 28, of Jamestown, and a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Peter G. Rodriguez, 43, of Jamestown.

Reports indicated that the GMC pickup turned into the path of the Nissan, causing it to overturn and strike the Chrysler, which was stopped at a stop sign waiting to pull onto Hwy. 154.

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.