One Files Write-In Candidacy for Mayor of Allardt

September 19, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Last Thursday, September 13th, 2018, one individual, Mrs. Pat Clark, filed paperwork to run as a write-in candidate for the position of Mayor of the City of Allardt. As previously reported, the qualifying deadline for regular candidates was August 16, and no candidates had qualified to seek the position at that time. Additionally, only one individual, Thomas Potter, had qualified to seek one of the two Alderman seats also up for election this year.

The qualification deadline for write in candidates was Monday, September 17th, 2018, which means that no more write in candidates can qualify for the upcoming municipal election, and therefore at least one Alderman seat will be vacant once the election is concluded.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.