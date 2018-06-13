One Arrested For Meth Possession

June 13, 2018

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Narcotics Officers with the Fentress County Sheriff’s office and the Jamestown Police Depart-ment conducted a traffic stop on a Mr. Anthony Terry, age 47, of Jamestown and conducted a search on Terry, who is currently on parole, and his vehicle. During which time, information was given by local citizen that led to a further investigation of Mr. Terry. It was found that Mr. Terry, who is currently on parole, had thrown illegal narcotics out the driver’s side window prior to the traffic stop while officers were attempting to conduct the stop.

With the help of a local citizen, officers were able to recover over 25 grams of Methamphetamine, after which Mr. Terry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine over 25 grams with intent to resale.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is greater than $2,500.00.

Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon expressed his thanks to the citizens of Fentress County for their continued help in getting these dangerous drugs out of our community.

Mr. Terry was arrested and is being housed at the Fentress County Justice Center under a $75,000.00 bond.