Old Hardee’s Building Demolished, Making Way for New Taco Bell

May 7, 2020

The old Hardee’s building on Main Street, which has not been in use since 2018, was leveled over the weekend in order to clear the way for the incoming Taco Bell, which is soon to be constructed on the same site within the coming weeks and months. According to City Building Inspector Earl Sweat, the project should be completed by midsummer. It is widely hoped that, beyond providing another dining option to local restaurant goers, the establishment of Taco Bell at the old Hardee’s location will revitalize the northern end of Jamestown, which has declined as a business center in recent years, since the closing of Food City some time ago.