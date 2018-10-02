October 2, 2018

October 8th marks the 100th Anniversary of Sgt. Alvin C. York’s battle in the Argonne Forest which earned him the Medal of Honor along with several other medals and helped bring about the end of WWI. In honor of this momentous event, the Sgt. Alvin C. York Park in collaboration with the Sgt. York Patriotic Foundation are hosting special programs on Sunday Oct. 7th and Monday Oct. 8th.

These programs include special interpretive hikes meant to replicate the battle that took place in the forests of France while walking in the woods of Tennessee. There will be living historians talking about the experiences of soldiers in World War I from the American and German sides, a special guest lecture by Dr. Michael Birdwell about Sgt. York and the renowned battle, and a special showing of the Warner Bros. classic film Sgt. York in the York barn.

There will be van transportation from the York Park visitor center to the trail head. The hikes, which are strenuous in nature, will be held describing the York battle, with WWI re-enactors walking guests through the battlefield experience.

The schedule of events for Sunday Oct. 7th:

9:00 AM Hike (vans depart the visitor center at 8:45)

12:00 -1:00 PM Keynote speaker Dr. Birdwell will present the story of that fateful day 100 years ago, In the Footsteps of Sgt. York in the York Barn

2:00 PM Hike (vans depart visitor center at 1:45)

6:00 PM Sgt. York Movie in the York Barn

On Monday, October 8th :

5:30 AM Dawn Hike (vans depart the visitor center at 5:15)

9:30-10:00 Special guests Senator Yager and Commissioner Grinder will host a wreath laying ceremony at Sgt. York’s grave with the Jamestown Mark Twain American Legion Post in charge of colors and 21 gun salute with Cheryl Crabtree playing taps.

Sgt. York had the privilege of attending the very first meeting of the American Legion in Paris, France in 1919 and was a lifetime member of this special organization for the rest of his life.

For more information or to sign up for the interpretive hikes, please call the York Park office at 931-879-6456 or visit the Sgt. York State Park facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sgtalvincyorkstatepark/

All events are free and open to the public but space is limited on the hikes so please call to reserve your spot today.

We hope that you all can come and join us for this once-in-a-lifetime event!