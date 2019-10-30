Obituaries for the week of October 30, 2019

October 30, 2019

EDDIE GARRETT

Eddie Garrett, age 49, of Clarkrange, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center.

EMMETT GARRETT

Emmett Garrett, age 94, of the Honey Creek Community passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

EDWARD MICHAEL POLSON

Edward Michael Polson, age 66, of Galion, OH, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital in Galion, OH.

ROGER DALE SEWELL

Roger Dale Sewell, age 66, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

CLIFFORD WILLIAM TINCH

Graveside services for Clifford W. Tinch, age 79, of Laceys Spring, AL, were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Shiloh Church Cemetery, Laceys Spring, AL.