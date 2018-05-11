Obituaries for the week of MAY 9, 2018

May 11, 2018

EUGENE CRAVENS

Eugene Cravens, age 93, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

Mr. Cravens was born January 4, 1925 in Manson, Tennessee. He was a retired Law Enforcement Officer with more than 50 years of service in Fentress County.

Mr. Cravens is survived by three daughters, Loretta Cravens, Melba Wolfe and Brenda Crouch; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Cravens was preceded in death by father, James Blaine Cravens; mother, Loretta (Allred) Cravens; three brothers, Willard Cravens, Mike Allen Cravens and Clifton Cravens; and two sisters, Geneva Jackson and Lillian Power.

Memorial military services were held Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Taylor Place Cemetery by American Legion Post 137.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

BARBARA JUNE REAGAN

Barbara June Reagan, age 77, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Reagan is survived by husband and soul mate, Carlos Gentry Reagan; son, Ronnie and Thelma Gunter; two daughters, Melissa Adams and Jason Rich and Gina and Sean Sasser; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Mary Lou Buck and husband James; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue and Carson Reagan; honorary daughter, Joy Robbins; special friends, Dora McDonald, Corine Turton and Berdeena Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Reagan was preceded in death by infant son, Ricky Gunter; parents, Ollie and Cluie Gooding; four brothers, Hershal, Noble, Claude and Red Gooding; two sisters, Flonnie Bow and Peggy “Audean” Smith; sisters-in-law, Jimmie Nell Gooding and Phyllis Flowers; and brothers-in-law, Wyle Bow and James Flowers.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Mundy Funeral Home with Elder Dan Alexander officiating. Burial followed in the Taylor Place Cemetery. Active pallbearers included Jason Rich, Chris Reagan, Jason Flowers, Darrell Gooding, Tim Ball, Steve Doss and Gentry Hunter. Honorary pallbearers included Jacob Gunter, Chad Doss, Brianna Doss and Tyler Doss.

Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

DEE ANNA (OVERSTREET) RICHARDS

Dee Anna (Overstreet) Richards, age 67, of Clarkrange, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at Standing Stone Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Richards was born January 31, 1951 in Grimsley, Tennessee. She was a factory worker.

Mrs. Richards is survived by husband, Prince Richards; daughter, Kristie Hassler and husband Randy; step-daughter, Anna Richards; step-son, Michael Richards; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Whited; step-brother, Raven Gunter; sisters-in-law, Yvonne, Pauline, Katherine, Shelia, Valerie, Elizabeth and Ozzie; and brother-in-law, Don.

Mrs. Richards was preceded in death by father, Marion Overstreet; mother, Martha (Cook) Overstreet; three brothers, Robert, Doyle and James Overstreet; five sisters, Hattie Belle Threet, Helen Overstreet, Dorothy Beaty, Nellie Overstreet and Ruth Reagan; step-mother, Ethel Overstreet; step-son, Wesley Richards; two step-brothers, Doyle and John Gunter; and step-sister, Earlene Coleman.

Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Richards Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Bertram officiating.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee is in charge of services.

WALDO ROBBINS

Waldo Robbins, age 89, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Standing Stone Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Robbins is survived by four daughters, Loretta Gail Parker and husband Clayton; Joy Robbins, Terry Lee Morgan and husband Wayne and Ginger Robbins; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Robbins was preceded in death by wife Nora Lee Robbins; parents, McAllen and Canzada Robbins; three brothers, Kermit Robbins, Earl Robbins and Ewin Robbins; and four sisters, Euldean Crabtree, Opal Waters, Ola Mae Crabtree and Evelyn Crabtree.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Mundy Funeral Home with Elder David Delk officiating. Burial followed in the Potter Cemetery. Pallbearers included Clayton Parker, Daniel Parker, Seth Parker, Wayne Morgan, Dustin Morgan, Ryan Flynn, Zaydan Morgan and Cole Flynn.

Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

REBA MORGAN SMITHEY

Reba Morgan Smithey, age 70, of Grimsley, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Smithey is survived by daughter, Kimberly Presley and husband Johnny; two grandchildren,

Amanda Kerley and husband Trey and Jonathan Presley; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Louise Poston and Kaye Richards.

Mrs. Smithey was preceded in death by husband Norman Smithey; father, Edward York; mother, Berxie York; and brother-in-law, Mike Richards.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 12 Noon at Grimsley United Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. David Mahan officiating.

Mundy Funeral Home of Clarkrange, Tennessee was in charge of serivces.

JEAN LARUE WALTON

Jean LaRue Walton formally of Banner Springs TN went home to be with our Lord on May 4th, 2018. She was preceded in death by her brother Jim LaRue and her parents Hershel and Mallie LaRue.

Mrs. Walton is survived by her brother Paul (Lottie) LaRue –Crestline, OH, two sisters Doris (Kyle) Poore – Allardt TN and Lola LaRue- Tallahassee FL, her children Billy (Linda) Walton, Michael Walton and husband Bob Walton all formally of Banner Springs, TN .

Please join our family and friends in a celebration of life that will be held at the Reception Hall at Springs Chapel Cemetery Saturday May 12, 2018 from two o’clock until five o’clock.