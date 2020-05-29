Obituaries for the week of May 27, 2020

May 29, 2020

Floyd Ray Constantino

Floyd Ray Constantino, age 61, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.

Lois R. (Patton) Crouch

Lois R. (Patton) Crouch, age 82, of Cookeville and formerly of Jamestown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Robert Parker Lord

Robert Parker Lord of Jamestown, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord peacefully on May 18, 2020 surrounded by his beloved wife Heather, daughter Jeannie, granddaughter Catherine and brother-in-law James by his side. Robert was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1942.

Tommy Stephens

Tommy Stephens, age 87, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Bobbie Jean Wilson

Bobbie Jean Wilson, age 58, of Banner, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence.

Irene Crouch

Irene Crouch, age 88, of Pall Mall, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.