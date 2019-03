Obituaries for the week of March 27, 2019

March 27, 2019

EMANUEL “MIKE” BADALAMENT

Emanuel “Mike” Badalament, age 92, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Badalament was born October 29, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a Stock Broker.

DAVID LEE BEATY

David Lee Beaty, age 77, of Grimsley, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Beaty was born May 5, 1941 in Grimsley, Tennessee. He was a Diesel Mechanic.

TOMMY PRICE

Tommy Price, age 61, of Jamestown, TN passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Price was born August 29, 1957 in Jamestown, Tennessee. He was an Auto Mechanic.

