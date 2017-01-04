Obituaries For The Week Of January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017

Morris Lee Baldwin

Morris Lee Baldwin, age 90, of the Martha Washington Community passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at Southern Manor Living Centers in Lebanon, TN.

Mr. Baldwin was born November 22, 1926. He worked in sales.

Mr. Baldwin is survived by sons, Scott Baldwin, Michael Baldwin, Kevin Baldwin, and Douglas Baldwin; daughter, Renee Gerrard; eleven grandchildren; AND numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Baldwin was preceded in death by father, Emmett Lee Baldwin; mother, Clara (Norrod) Baldwin; brother, Ralph Baldwin; and sister, Carlean Hayman.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Jennings Funeral Homes-Clarkrange Chapel with Bro. Daryl Rains officiating. Burial followed in the Martha Washington Cemetery. Pallbearers included Mike Baldwin, Kevin Baldwin, Scott Baldwin, T. L. Gerrard, Christopher Baldwin, and Zach Waldis.

Jennings Funeral Home of Clarkrange, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Vickie Lynn (Coakley) Bird

Vickie Lynn (Coakley) Bird, age 59, of Kentland, IN, passed away December 27, 2016 at her residence.

She was born March 7, 1957 in Newark, OH to the late Bernard Lee Coakley and the late Barbara C. (Levingston) Ledbetter and Edward Ledbetter.

She was a 1975 graduate of Newark High School. She enjoyed spending her spare time with nature through hiking, gardening, and photography.

She is survived by her companion, Larry Lareau of Kentland, IN; siblings, Tom Ledbetter of OH, Linda Ledbetter of OH, Mike Ledbetter and wife, Linda of OH, Ron Ledbetter of OH, Paul Ledbetter and wife, Melissa of Jamestown, TN and Timothy Ledbetter and wife, Jeni of Jamestown, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father and brother, Phillip Ledbetter.

A memorial service is being planned for the Spring of 2017.

Thomas R. Burton, Sr.

Thomas R. Burton, Sr., age 73, of Williamstown, NJ passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his home.

Mr. Burton was born July 31, 1943 in Stratford, NJ. He worked in construction as a drywall finisher.

Mr. Burton is survived by daughter, Tammy Ruggiano and husband, Louis; sons, Thomas Burton, Jr. and Jason Burton; grandchildren, Domenic, Jaron, Victor and Tommy III; brothers, Rev. Joseph ‘Duke’ Burton, Jr. and Jack Burton.

Mr. Burton was preceded in death by wife, Peggy (Bertram) Burton; father, Joseph Burton, Sr.; mother, Florence R. (Bowker) Burton; brother, Rev. Charles Burton; and sister, Florence Burton.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Jennings Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jackie Reagan officiating. Military Service graveside was provided by American Legion Post 137. Burial followed in the Andy Smith Cemetery in Jamestown, TN. Pallbearers included Tom Burton, Jr., Domenic Mancini III, Jaron Ruggiano, Harley Hull, Paul Allen, and Nathaniel Linder.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Estel Fee Copley

Estel Fee Copley, age 72, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Signature Health Care of Fentress Co.

Mr. Copley was born October 25, 1944 in Fentress Co., TN. He worked in retail sales in building supplies.

Mr. Copley is survived by wife, Renee Marie (Guard) Copley; son, Chad Alan Copley and wife, Jamie, and Troy Smith and wife; Clara; granddaughter, Hayden Copley; five other grandchildren; and step-mother, Charlotte (Koger) Copley.

Mr. Copley was preceded in death by father, Don Copley; and mother, Nola (Dishmon) Copley.

Memorial service was held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Earl Sweat officiating at Jamestown 1st Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Ray Crabtree

Charles Ray Crabtree, age 63, of Albany, KY passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at his home.

Mr. Crabtree was born January 2, 1953 in Fentress Co., TN. He worked in a factory in chicken processing.

Mr. Crabtree is survived by sons, William Crabtree and wife, Christina and Stacy Scroggins and wife, Cheryl; daughter, Linda Crabtree; grandchildren, Zakaira A. Khalif, Tyler Scroggins and Simon Scroggins; brother, Darrell Crabtree and wife, Marcy; sisters, Jewell Davis, Corene Phillips, Anna Crouch, Janice Pullins and husband, Truman, Teresa Smith and husband, Randle, Brenda Etter and husband, Joel, Vickie Lanier and husband, Gary and Debbie Tinch and husband, J.T.

Mr. Crabtree was preceded in death by father, Feddy Crabtree; mother, Roxie Irene (Upchurch) Crabtree; brother, Ronnie Lee Crabtree; sisters, Dorothy Wheeler and Alta Storie; and granddaughter, Madison Hope Crabtree.

The family has chosen Cremation with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the arrangements.

Alene Hays

Alene Hays, age 79, of Trinity, TX, formerly of Apine, TN, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016 in Trinity, TX.

Mrs. Hays is survived by husband, Dewey Hays; brother, R.B. King and wife, Diane; sister, Clara Carr and husband, R.H.; sisters-in-law, Janet King and Pat King.

Mrs. Hays was preceded in death by parents, Travis and Lena King; brothers, Kendall and Ray Earcheal King; sisters, Irene Paul and Pauline Logsdon.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Mundy Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy Duncan officiating. Burial followed in the Andy Smith Cemetery.

Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Virgie Hicks

Virgie Hicks, age 82, of Grimsley, TN passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at her home.

Mrs. Hicks is survived by children, Hobert Hicks & wife, Sue, Jason Hicks & wife, Carla, Robbie Cravens, Teresa Stephens & husband, Ronnie and Debbie Hicks; ten grandchildren, Mona Cravens Brummitt & husband, Jamie, Jesse Cravens & wife, Jessie, David Smith, Daniel Hicks & wife, Stephanie, Sara Beth Stephens, Todd Stephens, Eli, Leo, Sky & Amelia Hicks; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerty Byrd & husband, Lowell, Irene Massey & husband, Ken, Mable McDaniels, and Veda Roach; and brother, Dale Young.

Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by mother, Bessie Young; sons, Richard and Carl Hicks; brothers, James Tobe Stines and Gale Young.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Mundy Funeral Home South Chapel in Clarkrange with Bro. Ronnie Swallows officiating. Burial followed in the Midway Cemetery. Pallbearers included Jamie Brummitt, Ronnie Stephens, Jesse Cravens, Daniel Buck, Billy Lawson, and Josh Bertram.

Mundy Funeral Home of Clarkrange, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Gist B. Hurst

Gist B. Hurst, age 65, of Pall Mall, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare in Jamestown, TN.

Mrs. Hurst was born June 8, 1951 in Pickett County. She was a factory worker and was a member of the Baptist Church. She married Elda Hurst on August 15, 1970.

Mrs. Hurst is survived by two sons, Waylon (Julia) Hurst of Pall Mall, TN and Wade (Greta) Hurst of Baxter, TN; three grandchildren, Harvie, Gracey and Mary Ellen Hurst; two brothers, Garland Beaty and Hurlen Beaty both of Pall Mall, TN; one sister, Various Beaty of Pall Mall, TN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Hurst was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Gracie Beaty; husband, Elda Hurst; three sisters, Airzia Beaty Cooper, Ernie Beaty and Clarice Beaty Sullivan; and two brothers Lowen Beaty and Harvie Beaty.

Visitation will be at gravesite prior to graveside service, which will be held January 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson Cemetery in Pall Mall, TN with Bro. Randy Thompkins and Bro. Lane Pippin officiating.

Anderson-Upper Cumberland Funeral Home of Gainesboro, Tennessee is in charge of the services.

Aberham Luther Roysden

Aberham Luther Roysden, age 82, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Roysden was born November 19, 1934 in Fentress Co., TN. He was a factory worker in furniture.

Mr. Roysden is survived by wife, Linda (Hutchison) Roysden of Jamestown; daughters, Tammy Blair and husband, Sam of Allardt and Tina Waters and husband, Craig of Jamestown; son, Timmy Anderson of Cookeville; granddaughter, Crystal Widener and husband, Kevin of Knoxville; grandsons, Michael Blair of Allardt, Blake Waters of Jamestown and Colby Waters of Jamestown; granddaughters, Katelynn Angel of Carriere, MS and Emily Anderson of Carriere, MS; great-grandchildren, Andrew “Drew” Blair of Allardt and Tyler Widener of Knoxville; sisters, Ova Mae Richards of Jamestown, Dorothy Clemons of Kissee Mills, MO, Anne Wyatt and husband, Horce of Crossville, Evelyn Clements of Muncie, IN, Sue Hawkins and husband, Mike of Culleoka, TN and Mary Colyer of Marietta, OH; brothers, Charlie Roysden and wife, Phyllis of Pall Mall and Edmund Roysden of Jamestown.

Mr. Roysden was preceded in death by 1st wife, Kathleen (Winningham) Roysden; father, Hiram Luther Roysden; mother, Martha Ann (Terry) Roysden; sisters, Nora Cress and Novella Ivie; brothers, Oliver Roysden and Delmer Roysden; and 1 infant brother.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Jennings Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Blake Waters and Bro. Craig Waters officiating with Military Service at graveside provided by American Legion Post 137. Burial followed in the Taylor Place Cemetery in Jamestown, TN. Pallbearers included Sam Blair, Kevin Widener, Michael Blair, Blake Waters, Colby Waters and Timmy Anderson.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Collier Shelton

Collier Shelton, age 68, of Jamestown passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN.

Mr. Shelton is survived by special friend, Freeda Shelton; children, Joe Shelton, Chad Shelton & wife, Jessica and Carolyn Smith & husband, Jeff; step-children, Gidgett Jones, Bridgett Bunch and Jenine Pierce; twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Conatser & husband, William, Nettie Conatser & husband, James and Hettie Gunter; brother, Carson and wife, Dawn; brother-in-law, Gernal Cooper and wife, Lilly.

Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by son, Anthony Brian Shelton; parents, Henry and Mary Shelton; brothers, James and Teddy Shelton; sisters, Maryetta Shelton and Betty Ford.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mundy Funeral Home South Chapel in Clarkrange with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Spring Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers included Willie Ford, Roger Shelton, Steve Conatser, Elmer Ledbetter, Michale Conatser, Keith Ferguson, Josh Crockett, Nathan Smith, Derick Richards, and Andrew Delmer.

Mundy Funeral Home of Clarkrange, Tennessee was in charge of the services.

Dimple Smith

Dimple Smith, age 77, of Banner Springs passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare Jamestown.

Mrs. Smith was born August 24, 1939 in Fentress Co., TN. She was a factory worker.

Mrs. Smith is survived by sons, Johnny Smith & wife, Lisa and Jimmy Smith & wife, Nita; granddaughters, Amanda Smith, Seirra Wyatt and husband, Jonathan, Lexie Smith, and Tiffany Smith; great-granddaughter, Zoey Wyatt; brother, Thomas Price and wife, Ruby; sisters, Flonnie Carter, Cathern Linder and Jessie Padgett and husband, Robert; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband, Albert Smith; father, Gorden Price; mother, Mae (Wright) Price; brothers, Noah Price and Oliver Price; sisters, Annie Johnson, Ruth Hall, Flossie Norrguard, Betty Mullins and Lona Price.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12 noon in Jennings Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Jim Wright Cemetery in Jamestown, TN. Pallbearers included Randall Pennycuff, Lane Clark, Tracy Edwards, David Looper, Johnny Vaughn, and Stormy Halsell.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of the services.