Obituaries for the week of January 1, 2019

December 31, 2019

RUBLE BEATY

Ruble Beaty, age 82, of the Rinnie Community, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center.

CONRAD L. BROOKS

Conrad L. Brooks, age 87 of Athens, passed away, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. He had a difficult time hearing on this Earth but to think the first voice he was able to hear loud and clear was a voice that he knew instantly saying “Well done though good and faithful servant.”

ROGER DALE HOOTS

Roger Dale Hoots, age 71, of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home.

MELISSA DIANE MCDONALD

Melissa Diane McDonald, age 52, of Clarkrange, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Jamestown.

ELSIE “JEAN” REAGAN

Elsie “Jean” Reagan, age 89, of Colerain Township, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Allardt, Tennessee on January 21, 1930 to John and Lena Wheaton (nee Duerr).

LORETTA SAVAGE

Loretta Savage, age 79, of the Shirley Community, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home.

LOIS MADELINE MCDONALD SMITH

Lois Madeline McDonald Smith, age 92, of Clarkrange, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

ELLA DEAN STOCKTON

Ella Dean Stockton, age 81, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.