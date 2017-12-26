Obituaries For The Week Of December 20, 2017

December 26, 2017

CHRIS COOK

Chris Cook age 43, of Jamestown, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare of Jamestown.

Mr. Cook is survived by fiance, Melissa Stokes; two children, Alexis Cook and Colten Cook; mother, Brenda Cook; step-mother, Vickie Cook; two brothers, Gary Cook and wife Stephanie and Tyler Cook and fiance Kari South; sister, Jessica Cook Pyles and husband Tub; uncle, James “Clack” Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by father, Ricky Lee Cook; infant brother, Brian Lee Cook; step-father, Ralph Cook; and grandparents, Luther and Mildred Cook, Shirley and Claudine Garrett, George and Dora Whiteaker and Violet Cook.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Mundy Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Upchurch Cemetery. Active pallbearers included Loyd Pyles, James Pyles, Mark Stephens, Jason Franklin, Cody Conatser and James Garrett. Honorary pallbearers included Austin Pyles, Harley Pyles, Kelson Cook, Tub Pyles, Tyler Cook, Makayla Cook, Zach Pyles and Sean Campbell.

Mundy Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

Uneida Durham “Nita” Gentry

Uneida Durham “Nita” Gentry, age 68, of Monterey, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Gentry was born March 7, 1949 in Morgan County, Tennessee. She was a factory worker. She was a Christian and attended Love Joy Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gentry is survived by husband, Clarence Gentry of Monterey; daughter, Lora Flowers and husband Tim of Banner Springs; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Vella Mae Ashburn of the Jonesville Community, Wilma and Harry Herbert of Boise, ID and Fran and Sam Hall of Deer Lodge, TN; two brothers, Rev. Billy and Joan Durham of Deer Lodge, TN and Rocky Durham of Lancing, TN; one sister-in-law, Linda Hutson of Rock Island, TN; two brothers-in-law, Paul Gentry of Monterey, TN and Gene Gentry of Lafayette, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Mrs. Gentry was preceded in death by parents, William Dudley and Mable Marie Kennedy Durham; daughter, Melonie Dishmon; and four sisters, Betty Jones, Barbara Norris, Dottie Rice and Julia Autry.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Jones and Rev. David Harris officiating. Burial followed in the Friends Chapel Cemetery.

Goff Funeral Home of Monterey, Tennessee was in charge of services.

PERRY GREY GREEN

Perry Grey Green, age 75, husband of Reva Green, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Green was born on January 13, 1942 in Jamestown, Tennessee the son of the late Hiram and Nova Crouch Green. Perry was a 1960 graduate of the York Institute High School in Jamestown, TN. He completed laboratory technician and radiology technician training at Upper Cumberland Medical Center. Perry also received additional training and education at Kentucky State University. Early in his career he worked as a laboratory technician and x-ray technician at Woodford Hospital before entering the medical sales field. Perry was an exceptional salesman who received multiple awards throughout his career. During his time in sales he worked for several different companies, Fisher Scientific, Pathology & Cytology Labs, Inc., and SmithKline Beecham. Perry was also a member of Versailles Baptist Church.

Mr. Green is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Reva Smith Green, Versailles, sons, Perry Gene (Kimberly Ann) Green, Versailles, and Tony (Jessica) Green, Lexington, twin brother, Jerry Ray Green, Jamestown, TN, sisters, Jewell Winningham, Nashville, TN, Kay Carlton, Shepherdsville, KY, five grandchildren, Nicholas Tyler Green, Elliott Kristopher Green, Lindsey Mekala Green, Morgan Elizabeth Green, and Rachel Marie Green.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Green was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Lowrey, Agnus Rogers, Bill Green and Willard Green.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to Versailles Baptist Church, 125 E. Green Street, Versailles, KY, 40383. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Blackburn and Ward Funeral Home of Versailles, Kentucky was in charge of services.

MARTHA JUNE BRANNON IPOCK

Martha June Brannon Ipock entered this life on February 13, 1945 and entered into the arms of her Savior on December 13, 2017 at home with family after an extended illness.

She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee to parents, Virgil and Wilma Norris Brannon. At the age of fourteen, she met her soulmate, Charles Ipock. They were married on January 1, 1963. She moved to Muncie, Indiana with him and they started their life together. They had two children, Rick Ipock, wife Donna, and Rebecca Ipock. They have been blessed with two grandchildren, Nyla Napariu (John), and Neil Ipock (Jessica), and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Aileen Napariu. While this was all of Martha’s biological children, she was influential in many other children’s lives including several nieces and nephews. She fiercely loved us all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Wilma Brannon, and several siblings, Ray, Roy, David, Robert, Rodney, MaryJean Moles, Claudia Moles and Cathy Burke.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles, and her children, grandchildren, sisters, AnnaLee Moles (Doris), Judy Hayes (Jim), Sue Slaven (Dale), and brothers, Royal Brannon (Margaret), Larry Brannon (Mary) and a host of nieces, nephews, and family whom she loved and prayed for regularly.

She will also be greatly missed by a special brother in heart, Earl Clouse and a special friends, Marilyn Saylor and Jama McVey.

On March 13, 1981 Martha made a decision she always said was the best one of her life. She asked Jesus to be Lord and Saviour of her life and she dedicated herself to Him wholeheartedly. She was a prayer warrior and often was asked to pray for many people and situations. When she prayed, Heaven paid attention. She had an extensive prayer list and named her family and friends in prayer every day. She actively attended church when possible. She loved to sing at church and with her family. She had a smile that could light up a room and she loved to laugh. She will truly be greatly missed, but we know she has now achieved her life’s greatest goal, to make Heaven. She wants to meet you there.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

JAMES H. WINNINGHAM

James H. Winningham, age 75, of Wilder, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of Putnam County.

Mr. Winningham was born September 12, 1942 in Wilder, Tennessee. He was a construction welder.

Mr. Winningham is survived by daughter, Angie Hughes; son, Jimmy Winningham; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Carolyn Winningham Carter; brother, Estes Winningham; sister, Joyce South; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Mr. Winningham was preceded in death by son, Randall Winningham; mother, Lillian Loraine (Horton) Winningham; father, Barney E. Winningham; six brothers, Tommy, John, Elmus, Roy, Casey and David; and two sisters, Mary and Kathleen.

Memorial visitation was held Monday, December 18, 2017 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jennings Funeral Home.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

RISSIE CAROLYN (AKERS) WINNINGHAM-WRIGHT

Rissie Carolyn (Akers) Winningham-Wright, age 71, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at Signature Healthcare of Fentress County.

Mrs. Wright was born July 15, 1946 in Jamestown, Tennessee. She was a garment factory worker.

Mrs. Wright is survived by son, David Winningham; daughter, Carrie Thompson; three grandchildren, Amber Kearny, Michelle Thompson and Christopher Thompson; and three great-grandchildren, Adison Kearny, Adison Thompson and Audria Thompson.

Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by 1st husband, Dave Winningham; 2nd husband, Don Wright; father, Brownlow Akers; mother, Mary (Hicks) Akers; four brothers, Macarthur Akers, James Akers, Joe Hicks and George Hicks; and sister, Josephine Smith.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jennings Funeral Home with Bro. Sammie Dunford officiating. Burial followed in the Sharp Place Cemetery. Pallbearers included Dexter Duncan, James Akers, Robert Duncan, Jeremy Beaty, Lonnie Miller and David Winningham.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.

BILLIE IRENE THOMPSON

Billie Irene Thompson, age 87, of Waverly, Tennessee formerly of Fentress County, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Thompson was born, January 20, 1930 in Jenkins, Kentucky. She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by daughter, Lee Ann Swafford and husband Jackie Stephens; six grandchildren, Brittney, Dustin, Ryan, Caitlin, Dessirae and Serena; four great-grandchildren, Collin, Kelci, Braelyn and Xzavion; special friends, Vestal Malone and John Fravert; and a host of other family and friends.

Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by husband, Doyle Eugene Thompson; father, Paul Albert Tompkins; mother, Nettie Louise (Tompkins) Thompson; brother, Jack Tompkins; and four sisters, Betty Davis, Margaret Soward, Virginia Brown and Shirley Kirklin.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jennings Funeral Home with Bro. George Storie officiating. Burial followed in the Brown

Cemetery. Active pallbeaers included Gerald Stephens, Dustin Swafford, Thomas Wright, John Fravert, Ryan Swafford and Steven Newberry. Honorary pallbearers included Jackie Stephens and Vestal Malone.

Jennings Funeral Home of Jamestown, Tennessee was in charge of services.