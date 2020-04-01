Obituaries for the week of April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020

Betty (Cooper) Cravens

Betty (Cooper) Cravens, age 79, of the Manson Community, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home.

Leona Darlene Creselious

Leona Darlene Creselious, age 70, of Jamestown passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home.

Lora (Atkinson) Nicklow

Lora Rae (Atkinson) Nicklow, age 57, peacefully departed this earth to her heavenly home on March 21, 2020 at home.

Linda Paulette (Taubert) Taylor

Ms. Linda Paulette (Taubert) Taylor ascended to her heavenly home in the early morning hours of Friday, March 27, 2020.

