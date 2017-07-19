Notice On Hunting In Pickett CCC Memorial Park and Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area

July 19, 2017

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is reminding visitors that hunting is not permitted in either Pickett CCC Memorial State Park or Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area. While both of these areas are a part of the larger Pickett State Forest area that does allow hunting, it is not allowed in the space allotted to the park and natural area. Please visit https://www.tn.gov/assets/entities/agriculture/attachments/PickettSF-road-map.pdf to see the designated areas outlined.

While hunting is not allowed, there are many other activities available in Pickett State Park including hiking trails for all skill levels, fishing and boating, swimming and cabin rentals. The park is also home to the Southeast’s first certified dark sky viewing location making it the perfect spot for astronomy lovers. The park will be hosting free stargazing events throughout the coming months including a star party on July 15, the Perseid meteor shower party on August 12, and fall astronomy day on Sep. 30.

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park lies within the 20,932-acre Pickett State Forest, and is adjacent to the massive 120,000 acre Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. The park was initially developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) from 1934-1942. The CCC constructed hiking trails, rustic cabins, a 12-acre lake and more. The park memorializes and preserves the work of the CCC who first developed the park. For more information about the park, visit http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/pickett.