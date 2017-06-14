June 14, 2017

TDOT Launches New Litter Prevention Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation today launched a new litter prevention campaign to help keep trash off Tennessee roadways. The “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign will soon be seen on billboards and commercials, as well as educational programs and anti-litter promotional items.

“From the Great Smoky Mountain region, to the Mississippi River, and every stretch of roadway in between, litter on our highways takes away from Tennessee’s natural beauty,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “It’s not only an eyesore, but it costs TDOT more than $15 million a year to clean up.”

A 2016 field study of litter along TDOT rights-of-way found that, though roadside trash is down 53 percent since 2006, there are still an estimated 100 million pieces of trash on Tennessee roadways (“Visible Litter Study,” nFront Consulting, October 2016).

Littering, whether deliberate or unintentional, is punishable under Tennessee law, and it can cost offenders $50 to $3,000 in fines.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee: How the Campaign Was Created

The “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign is based on rigorous research conducted in 2016, including the Visible Litter Study, which found that though littering is down, it’s still a big problem. Research indicates 30 percent of the state’s litter is “deliberate” – meaning trash is tossed right out of vehicle windows.

