No True Bill Returned Against Roger Webb

April 19, 2017

Former Clarkrange High School baseball coach Roger Webb, who was arrested on various drug charges in March of 2016, now faces no charges, as two separate Grand Jurys returned “Not a True Bill” verdicts.

Coach Webb was stopped by Fentress County Deputy Sheriff Chris Anderson on March 17, 2016 as he was driving to a baseball game for allegedly driving erratically and taken into custody after Deputy Anderson reportedly found in Mr. Webb’s possession a bottle which contained a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

At that time he was incarcerated and his bond was set at $20,000, pending a hearing in General Sessions Court.

On October 19, 2016 Webb was bound over to the Grand Jury, on charges of DUI, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Legend Drug, Violation of Light Law, Violation of Financial Responsibility Law, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

He appeared before the Grand Jury the first time on November 28, 2016, at which time he signed a waiver of immunity from prosecution, and exercised his right to personally testify.

He also produced evidence that he had prescriptions for the medicines found in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

This Grand Jury returned a verdict of “Not a True Bill”

Mr. Webb was brought before the Grand Jury a second time on March 10, 2017 to answer to charges of DUI, Violation of Light Law, Violation of Financial Responsibility Law, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Again, he signed a waiver from immunity and exercised his right to personally testify before the Grand Jury, and again, the Grand Jury returned a verdict of “Not a True Bill,” which nullified all charges against Mr. Webb.

Mr. Webb recently issued a statement concerning the matter, stating:

“I am humbled by this experience. The Grand Jury of Fentress County heard the case against me not just once, but twice, and each time returned a no true bill, which means that they did not feel that I was guilty. I appreciate my family, all my friends and all those who have stood behind me during this experience. I am now ready to put this matter behind me and move forward with my life.”