NO SERIOUS INJURIES

December 20, 2017

The driver of this 1997 Mack dump truck, identified as Timothy Lydell Miller, 59, of Oneida, miraculously escaped serious injuries when a left front tire blew out as he was traveling west on State Route 297 (Leatherwood Ford Road) on December 11.

The blowout caused Mr. Miller to lose control and leave the road, with the truck then striking a culvert and overturning. No charges were filed in connection with the accident, which was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Glen Slaven, assisted at the scene by officers from the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department, the Fentress Co. EMS, EMA, Rescue Squad, and the Sharp/Alticrest Fire Dept.