Newly Elected Officials Take Oath of Office

August 29, 2018

Twenty-Seven newly elected officials, as well as their respective deputies, were sworn in on Friday, August 24th at the Fentress County Justice center.

General Sessions Judge Todd Burnett, who was not up for re-election this year, administered the Oath to each of the countywide officeholders individually, and to the constables, Board of Education members, County Commissioners, Sheriff’s Deputies and Corrections Officers, and Deputy Clerks, Registers and Trustees in separate groups.

Although each of the newly elected officials has now taken the Oath of Office, current non-incumbents do not officially assume office until September 1st. State Representative Kelly Keisling, State Senator Ken Yager, and Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams were also present during the ceremony.

Pictured above from left to right are 2nd District School Board Member Darlene Brannon, Circuit Court Clerk Gina Mullinix, 4th District School Board Member Eddie Cook, 4th District County Commissioner Lester Gooding, Sheriff Michael “Bigfoot” Reagon, 2nd District Commissioner Kim Davidson, County Clerk Marilyn LaRue Stephens, Trustee Angie Sweet, County Executive Jimmy Johnson, 3rd District Commissioner Robert Cooper, Register of Deeds Patricia “Trish” Slaven, 5th District Commissioner sWade Matthews, 3rd District School Board Member William “Bill” Cody, Superintendent of Roads Joey Reagan,1st District Commissioner Mickie McDonald, 1st District Commissioner Justin “Elvis” Miller. 2nd District Commissioner Rod Williams, 4th District Commissioner Leon Stepp, 4th District Constable Ken Fearing, 1st District Constable Larry “Bull” Durham, 3rd District Constable Larry Crabtree, 2nd District Constable James Conatser, 5th District Constable Jackie Rosenbaum, Fentress County Administrator of Elections Joey Williams, State Representative Kelly Keisling, State Senator Ken Yager, and General Sessions Judge Todd Burnett.