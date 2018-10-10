New World, State Records Set at Pumpkin Festival

October 10, 2018

1,089 lb. Green Squash, 384.5 lb. Bushel Gourd are Records; 1,293-lb Pumpkin is Biggest weighed in this year.

While there was no record pumpkin weighed in this year, the 27th Annual Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival, held Saturday, October 6, saw a new World Record set in the Bushel Gourd category, and a new Tennessee State Record in the Green Squash competition.

The new World Record Bushel Gourd entry was grown by Jeremy Terry of Helenwood and tipped the scales at 384.5 pounds.

The new Tennessee State Record for the Green Squash was grown by Jason Terry of Oneida, and weighed in at 1,089 pounds.

Jason Terry now holds the Tennessee State Record for both the Green Squash and Giant Pumpkin, with his 2015 entry of 1,474.5 pounds.

In this year’s competition for the Giant Pumpkin, John VanHook of Somerset, KY, who holds the Allardt Great Pumpkin Record with his 2017 entry weighing 1,594 pounds, took top honors this year with a very creditable entry of 1,293-lb. entry.

Kevin Garrett of Allardt weighed in the second heaviest pumpkin at 968 pounds, but because of damage, it did not qualify for the competition.

Taking second and third place with entries of 635 lbs. and 600 lbs. were Kim and Jesse Holbrooks of Blairsville, Georgia.

Placing fourth was Austin Gregory of Somerset, KY with an entry of 542.5 lbs.

Sam and Drew Tippins of Harriman, took fifth place with an entry of 322 lbs.

Taking sixth place was Suzie Zuerner of Arden, N.C. with an entry of 303 lbs.

Placing seventh was Kylie Dickson of Knoxville, with an entry of 119.5 lbs.

Taking eighth place was an entry by Bethany and Buddy Tipton of Jamestown that weighed 65.5 pounds.

In the Giant Watermelon competition, Chris Kent, who currently holds the World Record of 351.5 lbs. took top honors with an entry weighing in at 253.5 lbs.

Taking second place was Susan Barber of Mt. Orab, OH, with a 251.5-lb. entry.

Placing third was a 209.5-lb. entry by Matt Williams of Lancing, TN.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.