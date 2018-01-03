New Tennessee Laws In Effect As Of January 1

January 3, 2018

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a number of laws last year, and several of these were set to take effect starting on January 1, 2018. Certain of these laws are more procedural in nature and most Tennesseans will not notice a significant change in their lives due to their passing. However, some of these new laws deliver significant change in certain areas and as such need to be brought to the attention of the public. All laws discussed in this article are currently in effect.

SB0954 declares that it is now a Class C Misdemeanor for a person to operate a motor vehicle in a School Zone when a flasher or flashers are in operation while talking on a hand-held mobile telephone. In other words, it is now illegal to talk on a hand-held cell phone while driving through a School Zone. Violation of this law will result in a $50 fine. This bill also makes it a delinquent act for any person(s) under the age of 18 to operate a motor vehicle and talk on a hand-held cell phone. This offense is also punishable by a $50 fine. Exceptions to this law included on-duty law enforcement officials, public safety officials, medical personnel and paramedics, firefighters and Emergency Management Agency officers. Also exempt are individuals who are using a mobile telephone to communicate with the above mentioned officials or their agencies during an emergency situation.

HB0689 creates an exemption provision to the firing range portion of the handgun carry permit required training for those individuals who can provide proof that they successfully passed small arms training or combat pistol training in any of the branches of the armed services.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.