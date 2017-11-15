New Hires, Community Center, Gas Line Extension Are City Council Topics

November 15, 2017

The Jamestown City Council met in its regular session on Monday, November 13th at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting was brief but busy and a number of items were addressed. Mayor Darlene Davis called the meeting to order and Gail Dishmon, City Recorder, called the roll which showed that all aldermen were present. Mrs. Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s October meeting and the minutes were approved following a motion by Vaneesa Matthews, seconded by Charles Cooper.

The Council then welcomed State Senator Ken Yager who addressed the Council and congratulated them and the City of Jamestown as a whole for the receipt of the CDBG grant announced last month. Senator Yager then informed the Council that the upcoming legislative session for the State Legislature was expected to be short, lasting from January 9th to May 1st 2018. He also said that he did not expect to see a great deal of major legislation from the present Administration as next year will be Governor Haslam’s last year in office, but then said that he did expect the Governor to push for legislation regarding the opioid crisis that has so negatively affected Jamestown and other communities throughout Tennessee. The Senator then encouraged the Council to contact him regarding any bills moving through the legislature that might be of concern, or regarding the acquisition of grant funding for local projects, stating that he was always more than happy to do anything he could to benefit communities in his district, Jamestown included.

Mayor Davis then opened up the floor for grievances from citizens. Mrs. Tona Thompson posed two questions to the Council. First, she asked why are City employees leaving their positions, citing some recent departures. Mayor Davis answered saying that those City employees who had left that she had spoken to had simply been offered higher paying job opportunities elsewhere. Mrs. Thompson’s second question dealt with the instating of a Slum Ordinance for the City of Jamestown, curious as to why the proposal which had previously been looked at by the Council was no longer being discussed. Mayor Davis then turned to Bob Lane, City Building Inspector, who answered that the occurrence of the most recent election and the beginning of the terms of new Council members had interfered with the process and slowed it down as the newly elected Aldermen needed time to familiarize themselves with the process and implications of such an ordinance, but that the process was ongoing.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.