New Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic Now Open

August 30, 2017

The new Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic was officially opened on Friday, August 25 with an Open House Celebration.

A very large crowd, including city and county officials and local citizens, joined the staff of Fast Pace Urgent Care for the event and official ribbon cutting Friday, and hundreds toured the new facility, located at 321 Central Avenue East in Jamestown at the former location of D & G Trading Post operated by Gib Holt.

The new facility is the 49th for the company, which started in Collinwood, TN in 2009 when founder and CEO Stan Bevis saw a need for medical care in rural communities. The facility in Jamestown is one of 19 new clinics the company plans to open this year.

The new facility provides urgent care services as well as a wide range of illnesses, injuries, and common conditions, as well as providing a variety of wellness diagnosis and screening services, and in-house lab work on site. They offer an $85 self-pay fee for those who do not have insurance, which covers all services provided during a visit.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

For more information call 931-879-0206.