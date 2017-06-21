New Emergency Shelter in Pall Mall, Senior Center Expansion, Public Records Policy and Runoff Ramp on Highway 127 North Among Commission Topics

June 21, 2017

The Fentress County Com-mission, meeting Monday, June 19 in regular monthly session, took action on a number of items in a rather brief but busy session.

With all members present, the meeting was called into session by County Executive J. Michael Cross, followed by the Pledge to the Flag led by Commissioner Benny Hughes and opening prayer by Doran Nance, Pastor of Tinchtown Community Church.

Following approval of the minutes of the May 15, 2017 meeting, County Executive Cross recognized Fentress County Solid Waste Director Jackie Selby for the accom-plishment of achieving the Certification of Public Administrator through CTAS and the University of Tennessee.

Next, the commission recognized the Fentress County 4-H Senior Livestock Judging Team on their recent accomplishment of taking the Tennessee State title.

Next, they approved the appointment of a Senior Citizens Center Joint Committee to explore the possibility of the future expansion of the center.

Next, they approved resolutions in regard to the Public Records Policy for Fentress County and the Fentress County Highway Department.

Next, the Commission approved the bid from Rains Agency-the only bid received, for Property & Casualty Insurance and Workman’s Compensation Insurance for both Fentress County and the Fentress County Highway Department.

The package bid for the Highway Department was $35,109.00, and the package bid for Fentress County was $159,319.00

The Workman’s Comp. bid for the Highway Department was $35,966.00, while the Workman’s Comp bid for Fentress County was $136,536.00. The insurance bids were approved on a motion by Benny Hughes, seconded by Donal Williams.

Next, they accepted bids for milk, bread, and other food items for the Fentress County Jail.

The commission then accepted a bid from T & J Builders of Cookeville in the amount of $249,895.00 as base bid for Contract 117 – the Pall Mall Emergency Shelter.

Commissioner Jeff Green, said he felt there was some language in the contract that he didn’t feel comfortable with.

Amanda Mainord, grant writer with Grassroots Consulting, said that she had worked with this firm on other projects, and was comfortable with the proposal.

Interim Sheriff Gary Ledbetter then addressed the commission, reporting that the Highway Department had recently had a truck go down, and that the Sheriff’s office had a 2002 International F-2674 6×4 truck which had been obtained from state surplus that he would like permission to be transferred to the Highway Department.

This was unanimously approved by the commission.

The next order of business was approval of Resolution No. 2017-15, requesting the State of Tennessee Dept. of Transportation review and provide solutions to US Highway 127/SR 28 North Downgrade area, locally known as the “Slide Area,” on Wolf Mountain, where several truck wrecks have occurred.

There were then several budget amendments approved, including a $90,000 for the Highway Department to transfer $20,000 from Highway & Bridge Maintenance and $70,000 from Capital Outlay – equipment) to Highway & Bridge Maintenance and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Coureir.