New District Attorney General’s Office Officially Opened With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony May 5

May 10, 2017

8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler was joined by members of his staff, his family, and several local business and community leaders who braved the cold and rain on Friday, May 5, 2017 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open his new Fentress County Office at 225 West Central Avenue in Jamestown.

General Effler spoke to members of the news media, commenting:

“This is our Grand Opening/Open House for our new office here in Fentress County. When I ran for District Attorney back in 2014, I felt very strongly that all five counties in the 8th Judicial District needed a full-time, staffed office.”

“And we were able to do that from day one,” he added. “We started out initially in the old Courthouse here in Jamestown and then we moved to the Justice Center. While we certainly appreciate Fentress County for providing that space for us, we just simply outgrew it. We have more personnel situated here in Fentress County to better serve the citizens, and we simply needed more space. Thankfully, Nashville worked with us and the folks with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Conference saw the need, and I was able to work with them to secure funding to get a new office here, and we’re really excited and confident that it’s going to mean better service for our citizens, and that’s what we’re here to do.”