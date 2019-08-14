New Director of Schools Hired at Alvin C. York Institute

August 14, 2019

NASHVILLE—Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn is pleased to announce Dr. Joe Miller as Director of Schools for the Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, TN.

Dr. Miller most recently served as the Director of Schools in Claiborne County, where he led initiatives that took Claiborne Co. from a Level 1 district to a Level 5 district. “I consider it an honor and a blessing to get to work at a school in a community with such a strong tradition and potential to do great things for kids,” said Dr. Miller.

Miller succeeds Phil Brannon, whose departure was announced in July.

“York Institute is a rich part of Tennessee’s history and I look forward to working with Dr. Miller to build on the legacy of the school and provide the school’s nearly 600 students with an excellent education,” said Commissioner Schwinn.

Prior to his role in Claiborne County, Dr. Miller has also has spent spent eight years as the Principal and CTE Director at Morgan Co. High School in Wartburg, TN. Dr. Miller received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1993, his Master’s degree in 1996 and his doctorate of education in 2007, both from the University of Central Florida.

Dr. Miller participated in an interview with members of the Fentress County news media on Monday, August 12, his first day on the job at York Institute. Miller offered his insights on education, on the heritage and traditions of York institute, and expressed his optimism about the future of the school.

