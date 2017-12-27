New Director Hired For EMS, Not EMA

December 27, 2017

In last week’s report on the Monday, December 18 Fentress Co. Commission meeting, it was incorrectly stated that the commission appointed a new EMA director.

The commission voted to appoint Micah Dunford as the new Ambulance Service Director, which is also known as the Emergency Medical Services, or EMS Director.

Mr. James Bilbrey is still the EMA, or Emergency Management Agency Director, and there have been no changes in this agency.

We apologize for this error and any confusion it may have caused.