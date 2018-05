May 9, 2018

New Book:

Local author/historian Joyce Crouch is shown being presented a copy of her newest book, “Tinker Dave Beaty, His Life and Times,” which has just been published. The book contains many intriguing facts about Captain Beaty and his Independent Scouts and activities in the Civil War which have never-before been published. This limited-edition book is available at the Fentress Courier office for $25.00.