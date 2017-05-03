New Archaeology Museum and Research Station Now Open at Pickett State Park

May 3, 2017

NASHVILLE – On Saturday, April 15, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park unveiled a new Archaeology Museum and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) field research station. The new facility is a working museum that will display artifacts unearthed on-site from the park, Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area and surrounding areas.

“This addition to the park enhances the interactive local history programs Tennessee State Parks offers,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

