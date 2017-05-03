New Archaeology Museum and Research Station Now Open at Pickett State Park

May 3, 2017

Pictured left-right: Tara Wohlgemuth, TDEC Regional Director of External Affairs – Cookeville; Dr. Blaine Schubert, Director Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology, Director and Curator of Vertebrates ETSU Museum of Natural History, Associate Professor; Dr. William R. Duncan, ETSU Vice Provost of Research and Sponsored Programs; Amanda Hicks, Executive Administrative Assistant for Fentress County; Dr. Gordon Anderson, ETSU Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences; Brock Hill, TDEC Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation; Travis Bow, Interim Park Manager at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park; Professor Jay Franklin, ETSU; Alan Wasik, former Park Manager at Pickett; Michael Moore, TDEC Director of the Division of Archaeology; Dr. William N. Duncan, Chair of the Departments of Anthropology and Sociology, ETSU; Misty Stephens, Director for Tourism at Fentress County Chamber of Commerce; Jim Frielob, President of the Friends of Pickett State Park; Leann Smith, President of the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce.

 

NASHVILLE – On Saturday, April 15, Pickett CCC Memorial State Park unveiled a new Archaeology Museum and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) field research station. The new facility is a working museum that will display artifacts unearthed on-site from the park, Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area and surrounding areas.

 “This addition to the park enhances the interactive local history programs Tennessee State Parks offers,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill.

